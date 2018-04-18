Project visit for MP

Gordon MP Colin Clark visited the Pitcaple Environmental Project (PEP) recently.

The project is situated in the grounds of The Pitscurry Project.

Commenting on his visit, Mr Clark said: “The Pitcaple Environmental Project is a brilliant example of partnership working. They operate out of a council-owned facility which is used for much needed training and support for adults with learning or physical disabilities.

“The site is being developed using sustainable energy techniques, seeking to create living landscapes that enhance the area greatly.”

He added: “This isn’t the first visit I have made here and it’s really good to catch up with them all.

“Support for this project take many forms; volunteering, donating and sponsorship. These are all ways that locals can help”