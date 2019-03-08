Pupils taken to hospital after A90 collision

A pupil was taken to hospital after a school bus and a lorry were in collision on the A90 near Stonehaven yesterday..

Youngsters from Inverurie Academy were being taken to a football match when the crash happened on the southbound carriageway about 3.15. No one was seriously hurt, although a pupil was taken to hospital as a precaution.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “A bus carrying Inverurie Academy pupils to a football match was in collision with another vehicle on the A90 at around 3.15pm on Wednesday.

“Thankfully, there were no serious injuries, although one pupil was taken to hospital as a precaution. The pupils were taken back to Inverurie in another vehicle.”