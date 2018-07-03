Pupils to host reunion

Three former Clatt Primary School pupils are organising a school reunion to be held later this year.

Gillian Gordon (nee Reid), Elma Munro (nee McAra) and Morven Muirden thought it would be a great idea to reunite former pupils over 50 and have a trip down memory lane.

It is quite common to have a ‘class’ reunion but not so often a whole school can reunite.

It is hoped many former pupils (and teachers) from far and wide return to the village for the special day.

The day will start with a tour of the school followed by a traditional afternoon tea, lots of memorabilia, reminiscing, music and stovies in the evening.

Places are limited so book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment .

For more information contact Gillian (01466 702204), Elma (01975 562646) or Morven (01464 831233).