Purple Walk raises £22k for charity

A total of 470 walkers took to the streets of Kemnay on Sunday, September 30 to take part in The Purple Walk 2018.

Event organiser Alison Brown said she was “thoroughly delighted” to announce that the event raised a fantastic £22,000.

Event organiser Alison Brown with Clancy the CLAN Cancer Support mascot

The money will be donated to CLAN Cancer Support as Alison explained: “Having used CLAN myself after both of my cancer diagnoses, I appreciate the work they do to support people affected by cancer.”

The Purple Walk is a 10k sponsored walk around the village of Kemnay that started at Bogbeth Park.

Walkers listened to a welcome speech by Alison and took part in a minutes silence to remember those lost to cancer, before taking part in a warm-up routine with help from Jackie Watt and Shona Burrows.

This year’s event was generously sponsored by Lawrence of Kemnay.

Walkers of all ages enjoyed taking part in the 10k charity challenge

While on the walk, participants were treated to music by members of the Kemnay Ukelele Group at two locations, and also Ross the Piper played from the top of the Place of Origin.

After completing the 10k challenge, walkers were invited back to the Bennachie Lodge Hotel for a free burger that was supplied by A&G Collie Butcher.

The first Purple Walk was held in 2016, and the total raised from both events comes to almost £48,000.

Alison added: “The day went brilliantly and everything went to plan.

“All my helpers on the car parking and registration duties were really busy welcoming the 470 walkers and their families to the event.

“Clancy the CLAN mascot was doing the floss dance and everyone was in really high spirits.

“The Kemnay Scouts and Explorers marshalled the route again and Graham Collie the butcher cooked 500 free burgers for each person involved.

“It was rather cold, but that didn’t dampen the day at all, it was absolutely fantastic. The support from local residents was incredible too.”