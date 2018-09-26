Quality rams sell well at show and sale

The Aberdeen & Northern Marts’ annual multi-breed show and sale attracted a strong ring-side of buyers to the Thainstone Centre recently.

The annual event, sponsored by Harbro, saw buyers looking to purchase top-quality pedigree entries ahead of the breeding season.

Colin Slessor, Auctioneer and Deputy Head of Livestock, said: “We are pleased with the results of the show and sale which saw quality entries achieve a fast selling trade. Suffolk and Continental shearlings and ram lambs did very well, meeting a particularly sound trade and realistic market values.”

In the Suffolk section, Judge Jonnie Campbell, Bardnaclavan, Thurso, awarded the champion title to a ram from G L Stuart, Milltown of Birness, Ellon, which achieved 1,500gns and sold to T Linklater, Stonelea, Stenness, Orkney. The reserve champion from J Henderson, West Teuchan, Cruden Bay, also made 1,500gns and sold to by L F Dunn, Muir of Ord, Ross-shire.

The day’s top price of 1,800gns was set by a Texel shearling donated to charity by the Blackhall family, The Green, Raemoir. The proceeds will go to My Name’5 Doddie Foundation which aims to research into the causes of Motor Neurone Diseases and investigate potential cures. This ram was purchased by Stuart Stephen, Netherthird, Rothienorman.

Brian Anderson, Seafield House, Lerwick, chose a shearling ram to be his champion Texel from K Pratt, Oldtown Farm, Petercutler, which sold for 1,200gns to Guise Farm Partnership, Tough, Alford. The reserve title went to a shearling ram from J C Innes & Son, Dunscroft, Huntly, and realised 1,500gns from J Gordon & Co, Waterside, Alford.

The first prize Texel ram lamb, from Jemma Green, Corskie, Garmouth, sold for 1,000gns, again to Guise Farm Partnership. Other Texels reaching the four-figure mark were a shearling from W J Knox, Mid Haddo, Fyvie, at 1,100gns, and another shearling ram from JD & M Leitch, Feolquoy, Evie, achieved 1,000gns, including a Texel ram lamb from G Morrison, Inchbruich, Cornhill, also made 1,000gns.

J G Douglas, Woodhead, Cairness, claimed the championship title in the Border Leicester section with his ram, which sold for 1,300gns to D Whyte, Whitelee Gate, Newton Mearns.

The Beltex category, judged by Neil Eddie, Hallhill, Kinneff, saw the champion ram lamb from S Wood, Woolhillock, Skene, realise 1,100gns from C Stewart, An-Cala, Gills, Canisbay. S Wood also claimed the reserve champion title with a second entry, which sold for 650gns to J Eddie & Son, Hallhill, Kinneff.

The champion Charollais title was awarded to a ram lamb from E & E Duncan, Barnyards, Mintlaw, which sold for 900gns to M A Evans, Llanrhaeader, Denbigh. The reserve went to a shearling from H E G Davies, Hillhead of Cannahars, and realised 500gns.

The Blue-faced Leicester category was topped by a ram lamb from M Seed & Son, Home Farm, Auchry, Cuminestown, which realised 500gns.