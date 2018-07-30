Rachael has designs on growth of firm

A passion for design inspired a Pitcaple woman to pursue a career as an architect which has allowed her to fulfil her dream of running her own business.

Rachael Walker has nine years’ experience and in 2017 she established Rachael Walker Architects Ltd and now runs the business from her home near Pitcaple.

The firm specialises in residential projects, providing elegant, sustainable and innovative design solutions to buildings old and new, across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and further afield.

Rachael is a chartered member of the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) and the Architects Registration Board (ARB).

Following a successful business launch, Rachael hopes to grow her firm in the coming months by securing new commissions from those who are keen to refurbish their existing home, convert buildings for new uses or start a new build project.

She said: “Starting your own business can be one of the most challenging things you can do professionally and I’m very proud that I’ve enjoyed several successes so far.

“It has been a dream come true to see the business grow and I’m planning to increase my portfolio again this year with new commissions.

“I’ve always been very passionate about architecture and design and being able to surprise and delight clients with innovative design solutions is a challenge I approach with a lot of enthusiasm.”

Before launching her business, Rachael worked at another north-east firm where she led several private residential projects including new build, renovations and listed building conversions.

Prior to her experience in Aberdeenshire, she also worked with an Inverness-based practice where she gained a wealth of experience in architectural conservation and working with listed buildings on several sporting estates across the Highlands.

Rachael studied Architecture at Robert Gordon University’s (RGU) Scott Sutherland School where she graduated in 2009.

She continues to be involved with the university through a mentoring scheme for entry-level students studying Architecture.