Record entries for 2019 School Glee Choir Challenge

Three local schools will take part in the local qualifying heat for one of the biggest school music initiatives in Scotland today (Thursday, February 21).

Auchterellon, Balmedie and Kintore schools will head to Inverurie Town Hall to take part in The Scottish Primary School Glee Challenge.

This year will include 176 schools from across the country with over 6,000 primary school children from 16 Scottish regions taking part.

This is the second year that Aberdeenshire schools have been invited to participate.

The Challenge has developed in six years from a small local fundraising event with five Glee choirs to 35 events, including a national final.

Children sing, dance and perform two songs and are judged in a fun X-Factor meets Glee fashion.

The idea behind it all is to harness the power of music and song to build children’s skills, health and well-being and to widen opportunities for children.

The children also form part of the audience to join with those from other schools and celebrate the night.

The top choir will automatically qualify for the North East final in Aberdeen on Thursday, March 28.

Meanwhile the others will have to wait until their results are compared to the other North East heats to see if they will make the journey to the Beach Ballroom in late March.

The National Final will be held in the Caird Hall, Dundee in June.