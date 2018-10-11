Rider Refinement training for motorcyclists

A training scheme to help reduce the number of collisions involving motorcyclists has had over 200 participants this summer.

The ‘Rider Refinement North’ one day course, which was part funded by Transport Scotland's Road Safety Framework Fund, took place in Tayside, the North East and Highland areas between May and the start of October.

Courses were run in Inverurie, Forfar, Perth, Elgin and Dingwall.

Road Policing Chief Inspector Stewart Mackie said: “Sadly a significant number fatal collisions in the north area of the country involve motorcyclists and the aim of the course was to advice and tuition on how to ride more safely when out on the local road network.

“Led by police motorcyclists, the one day course looked at key risk factors particular to the local area plus there were demonstration rides and filmed rides with feedback from the officers afterwards.

“Overall we are really pleased with how the course has been received and how it has went over the summer. We’ve run 21 courses between May and October and, in total, had around 230 motorcyclists on the course. The feedback we’ve received has been consistently positive with many riders emailing us about how it’s helped them and how they have changed their riding style as a result of the advice.

“This has been the only course of its kind being offered in Scotland at the moment and given how fast places were snapped up, particularly in the North East, and the positive feedback we’ve received, I hope we will be able to secure funding to run the courses again in 2019.”

Although delivered by Police Scotland, ‘Rider Refinement North’ was developed by a number of partner agencies including police, Road Safety North East Scotland, Highland Council, Perth and Kinross Community Safety Partnership, Angus Council, Dundee Council and Scottish and Fire Rescue Service.

Chief Inspector Mackie added: “The aim of the course was to develop the skills of the riders and improve their safety on the roads. We hope that we made an impact on those who attended the course which will result in many years of safe and enjoyable riding for them."