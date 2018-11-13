Run Garioch 2019 launched

Next year's Run Garioch event is now officially open for entries.

The young athletes of the Garioch Sports Centre’s Junior Running Club got a real ‘treat’ on Halloween when GB international trail runner and Run Garioch podium regular Kyle Greig put them through their paces instead of their usual coach.

The special session was organised to mark the launch of Run Garioch 2019, to be held on Sunday, March 24.

After taking the kids through drills both in the Sports Hall and outside on the 3G pitch, Greig said: “It’s great to be back in Inverurie and especially to have the chance to run with some of the local running stars of the future.”

Greig, the current Run Garioch half-marathon champion, added: “Run Garioch is a great event and I’m very pleased to be a part of it.”

In order to encourage as many runners as possible to take part, organisers have held the cost of entries to all the races, including the CP&Co. Junior Run, at last year’s rates.

Race Director Graham Morrison, heading the race committee for a second year, said: “There are all kinds of exciting developments in the pipeline for next March, not least of which will be an enhanced training programme to help runners of all abilities get ready for race day.

“We’re delighted to announce that both Kyle Greig, who was here today leading the Junior Running Club, and Stuart Amory, the Aberdonian personal trainer who just ran from London to Insch to raise funds for Mind, will be helping us with its design. Further details will be announced later in the year.”

Morrison also announced that all the event’s main title and timing sponsors will be continuing their support of Run Garioch in 2019, even if some of the race names themselves are different.

The RIM Fabrications Half Marathon and eBLAST 5k have been renamed the eGroup Half Marathon and eGroup 5k to reflect the Kintore company’s new branding.

Sinclairs Jewellers is again sponsoring the race timing and SMS results service, with new sponsors the Property Management Centre taking on the event programme and GPH Builders’ Merchants the race equipment.

eGroup is also sponsoring the expanding Event Village, which will again feature a BBQ from Davidsons Butchers, for the first time.

Fiona Booth, Managing Director of the eGroup, said: “We’re very happy to be sponsoring Run Garioch for another year, which will be our first major event with our new eGroup branding.”

Like the Garioch Sports Centre, Run Garioch itself has also rebranded, and a new logo previewed on social media last month.

Run Garioch 2019 will be supported by six charities, all of whom have guaranteed entries to all events. CLAN, Inspire, The Gathimba Edwards Foundation and Friends of the Neonatal Unit (previously Friends of the Special Nursery) will return to provide essential race-day volunteers for another year. They will also be joined by new charity partners Charlie House and CHSS.

Dandara sales director in Aberdeen, Peter Best, said: “The event is a fantastic example of the local community coming together to support a range of charities in the North East. Dandara has sponsored Run Garioch since 2014 and we’re thrilled to be back for another year with the 10k.”

“We look forward to welcoming runners of all abilities to Inverurie for what will be a great day out for the whole family.”

All proceeds from Run Garioch support the running and development of Inverurie’s Garioch Sports Centre, a non-profit community facility.

Entries are now open for Run Garioch 2019 on www.rungarioch.co.uk.