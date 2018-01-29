Running pair raise £10k for charity

A fundraising duo have reached the milestone £10,000 mark at their inaugural event for Friends of ANCHOR.

Michael Howden and Wendy Bridger organised the very first Intellicore Red Run last year to raise vital funds for the ANCHOR Unit, a cause that is close to their hearts.

Following the huge sell-out success of the event, the pair have now launched the second Intellicore Red Run at Fetternear, on Sunday, June 17, to yet again support Friends of ANCHOR.

Wendy said: “Both Michael and I have experienced the loss of a loved one through cancer. In 2013, my mum sadly passed away from lung cancer. My family and I are so grateful to the Friends of ANCHOR for the care and support she received during her time in the ANCHOR Unit.

“Knowing the full extent of support that Friends of ANCHOR offers to cancer patients we wanted to play our part in supporting this very special charity.”

Last year over 480 people pulled on their trainers to take part in the 5k and 10k runs and the 5k walk at the event.

The team are looking to make the event bigger and better; with runners signing up to the races within hours of entries opening.

Wendy added: “In December last year, I sadly lost my uncle to cancer. For a second time, I saw first-hand the immense support that Friends of ANCHOR provide to patients receiving treatment in the ANCHOR Unit.

“This encouraged me and Michael to gear up for another year to organise the Red Run and to support this very worthwhile and special charity. The event gives us a chance to raise awareness of the incredible work that Friends of ANCHOR does in our region and to raise vital funds to support the ANCHOR Unit.”

Ursula Fairlie, PR & Fundraising Executive at Friends of ANCHOR said: “We are overwhelmed by the fantastic support Wendy and Michael have shown Friends of ANCHOR over the past year and we’re delighted that they’re continuing to champion the cause.

“Importantly, every penny raised through the event has gone directly towards supporting cancer and haematology care in the North-east as all of the charity’s running and administration costs are generously covered by sponsorship from Balmoral Group.”

Software company, Intellicore are returning as the title event sponsor.

Managing Director at Intellicore, Barry Booth, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the event again in aid of Friends of ANCHOR, a charity close to many.

“The 2017 Red Run was extremely well organised, well attended and well received; an event I am delighted to put our company name to.”

If you’d like to sign up to take part in any of the Intellicore Red Run races, then please visit the event website here.