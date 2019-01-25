Sale success at Thainstone

The first collective plant, machinery and equipment sale of 2019 was held at Thainstone recently.

The sale had an outstanding attendance of more than 2,000 buyers and sellers.

A total of 2,563 lots were entered for the auction, and an excess of 80 per cent was successfully sold.

Mark Barrack, Head of Thainstone Specialist Auctions, said: “We are pleased with results achieved at our first Thainstone collective sale of the year and the fantastic turnout of buyers in attendance despite the cold weather, and online bidders participating in the event.

“Items across all categories sold consistently well and saw high prices, particularly commercial vehicle entries put forward for sale from a wide range of businesses which met an excellent demand on the day.

“The auction’s strong reputation as Scotland’s largest sale of plant, machinery and equipment continues to attract high-quality entries and a large number of buyers, making this an ideal platform to sell your goods and achieve true market value on the day.”

The top selling item of the sale was a 2015 DAF LF55-220 Johnston V651 road sweeper from the heavy commercials class, which sold for £58,000.

In the tractor and plant section, a 2016 Doosan DX140LC-5 tracked excavator sold for £45,500,

The next sale is scheduled for Saturday, March 9 at 9am.

Consignors are encouraged to submit their entries as soon as possible to receive maximum exposure to potential buyers.