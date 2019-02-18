Santa Paws donation for canine charity

An Aberdeenshire charity is celebrating after receiving a donation of over £2,000.

Give A Greyhound A Home (GAGAH) was presented with a cheque for £2,047 following kind donations from Inverurie Pets at Home customers.

Before Christmas the charity took part in the Santa Paws Appeal at the store.

Each 50p raised contributed towards a Christmas dinner for a homeless animal.

Charity volunteer Steph Gravell said: “The team at Pets at Home were amazing, and volunteers from GAGAH attended with dogs every Saturday in December to help increase the total amount raised.

“We would love to say a huge public thank you to Matt, Richard and the team, as well as raising more awareness for our Greyhounds currently in need of homes.”

GAGAH is a local non profit organisation run solely by volunteers who foster and re-home ex-racing Greyhounds and ex-working Lurchers throughout Scotland.

All rescued animals are introduced into a home environment, neutered, receive any additional veterinary treatment as required, before being matched to a suitable forever home.