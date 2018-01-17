Say ‘I Do’ in style at Pittodrie

A complimentary fizz reception is being offered to anyone booking an engagement party, or wedding, at the home of Aberdeen Football Club.

Newly engaged couples looking to celebrate with friends and family can do so with the help of the venue’s experienced events team. With free fizz for guests and the happy couple for bookings throughout 2018, and on-site catering from Sodexo Prestige Venues & Events' chefs, it’s the perfect excuse to throw a party this new year.

Offering a unique venue in which to say ‘I Do’ in style, weddings at Pittodrie have become so popular there are now only three Saturdays remaining in June and July this year.

With the opportunity to capture unforgettable wedding pictures around the famous ground, and luxury catering options, it’s a popular venue for football fans and foodies alike.

Working with each couple, Sodexo chefs can create bespoke menu options to ensure each wedding is tailored to their taste. From canapé packages during the pre-wedding breakfast drinks reception, through to a three-course meal, all dishes are freshly made using the finest local, Scottish ingredients.

Helping remove the stress from wedding planning, Sodexo Prestige Venues & Events provides every couple with a dedicated events specialist to look after every detail of the big day. The venue caters for all needs, from a red-carpet welcome and complimentary fizz reception for all bookings received in 2018, to luxury décor and ongoing support.

Kenny Garden, General Manager with Sodexo Prestige Venues & Events at Pittodrie Stadium, said: “We are delighted to see such a high volume of interest in weddings here at Pittodrie, with bookings increasing by 22% last year alone, and it’s also the perfect space to host an engagement party. Offering a complimentary fizz reception for all wedding and engagement bookings this year is our way of saying congratulations to our happy couples.”

The Sodexo Prestige Venues & Events team at Pittodrie will also be exhibiting at the ‘Your Wedding’ Exhibition at the AECC on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 January.

Visit the team and Angus the Bull at stand F4 to discuss your special day.