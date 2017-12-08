School closures in Formartine and Garioch

Here is a list of schools in the local area that are either closed or have changes to transport.

Arnage School - Closed to everyone.

Auchnagatt School - Closed to everyone.

Auchterellon School - Will open at 9.30am and close at 2pm.

Balmedie School - Will open at 10am and close at 2.45pm.

Barthol Chapel School - Closed to everyone.

Chapel of Garioch School - Closed to everyone.

Cultercullen School - Closed to everyone.

Daviot School - Closed to pupils only.

Ellon Academy - Open to Ellon town pupils and registration has been extended until 9.25am.

Ellon Primary School - Will be open from 10am and will close at 2pm.

Foveran School - Transport not operating.

Insch School - Closed to everyone.

Inverurie Academy - Will start at 9.40am but pupils that can't get to school are advised to work from home.

Kellands School - Will open at 9.30am and some transport routes have changed.

Kemnay Academy - Will open at 9.30am to those that can get to school safely.

Kemnay Primary School - Will open at 9.30am. The Nursery nativity will now start at 10am, please bring children to nursery for 9.30am to get ready.

Kinellar School - Closed to pupils only.

Kintore School - School and Nursery will open at 9.30am.

Logie Durno School - Closed to everyone.

Meiklemill School - Closed to transport pupils only. School will begin at 10am and close at 2pm.

Meldrum Academy - Open to local pupils only.

Meldrum School - Closed to pupils only.

Methlick School - Closed to everyone.

Midmar School - Changes to school transport.

Midmill School - Will open at 9.30am.

Newmachar - No school transport running today but open to local pupils.

Newburgh Mathers School - Will open at 9.30am.

Old Rayne School - Closed to everyone.

Pitmedden School - Closed to everyone.

Port Elphinstone School - Will open at 9:30am.

Premnay School - Closed to everyone.

Rothienorman School - Closed to everyone.

Slains School - Closed to everyone.

St Andrew's School - Changes to transport.

Strathburn School - Will open at 9.30am for local pupils only.

Tipperty School - Transport not operating and school will open at 10am.

Udny Green School - Closed to everyone.

Remaining schools will operate as normal.

For more information visit the Aberdeenshire Council website.