School closures in Formartine and Garioch

Here is a list of schools in the local area that are either closed or have changes to transport.
Arnage School - Closed to everyone.
Auchnagatt School - Closed to everyone.
Auchterellon School - Will open at 9.30am and close at 2pm.
Balmedie School - Will open at 10am and close at 2.45pm.
Barthol Chapel School - Closed to everyone.
Chapel of Garioch School - Closed to everyone.
Cultercullen School - Closed to everyone.
Daviot School - Closed to pupils only.
Ellon Academy - Open to Ellon town pupils and registration has been extended until 9.25am.
Ellon Primary School - Will be open from 10am and will close at 2pm.
Foveran School - Transport not operating.
Insch School - Closed to everyone.
Inverurie Academy - Will start at 9.40am but pupils that can't get to school are advised to work from home.
Kellands School - Will open at 9.30am and some transport routes have changed.
Kemnay Academy - Will open at 9.30am to those that can get to school safely.
Kemnay Primary School - Will open at 9.30am. The Nursery nativity will now start at 10am, please bring children to nursery for 9.30am to get ready.
Kinellar School - Closed to pupils only.
Kintore School - School and Nursery will open at 9.30am.
Logie Durno School - Closed to everyone.
Meiklemill School - Closed to transport pupils only. School will begin at 10am and close at 2pm.
Meldrum Academy - Open to local pupils only.
Meldrum School - Closed to pupils only.
Methlick School - Closed to everyone.
Midmar School - Changes to school transport.
Midmill School - Will open at 9.30am.
Newmachar - No school transport running today but open to local pupils.
Newburgh Mathers School - Will open at 9.30am.
Old Rayne School - Closed to everyone.
Pitmedden School - Closed to everyone.
Port Elphinstone School - Will open at 9:30am.
Premnay School - Closed to everyone.
Rothienorman School - Closed to everyone.
Slains School - Closed to everyone.
St Andrew's School - Changes to transport.
Strathburn School - Will open at 9.30am for local pupils only.
Tipperty School - Transport not operating and school will open at 10am.
Udny Green School - Closed to everyone.
Remaining schools will operate as normal.
For more information visit the Aberdeenshire Council website.