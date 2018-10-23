School Fair fundraiser

Midmill School Parent Council will host a Christmas Fair in December to help raise vital funds for the school.

The school, located in Kintore, opened in November 2016.

The Parent Council was formed at the start of the year with keen parent volunteers representing every class.

Since forming, the group has supported the school and focused on raising money for books to set up Midmill’s own school library.

The Parent Council will host a Christmas Fair at the school on Saturday, December 1, from 110am to 3pm.

Entry will be £3 for adults and free for children.

There will be stalls, raffle, hot food, homebakes, Santa’s Grotto, a bouncy castle, face painting and huskies from Husky Haven.

Money raised will go towards the purchase of new school equipment.