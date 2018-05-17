School joins celebration of initiative at Holyrood

A community organisation which is helping make life better for individuals and families in Aberdeenshire joined MSPs, Tesco colleagues and representatives from greenspace scotland at a celebration event at the Scottish Parliament last week.

The event was organised to mark the success of the supermarket’s flagship community grant scheme, Bags of Help.

The initiative sees grants raised from the sale of carrier bags awarded to thousands of local community projects every year.

To mark the success of the project so far, Tesco and greenspace scotland invited representatives from almost 40 groups to an exclusive Parliamentary event at Holyrood.

St Andrew’s School in Inverurie, which received funding for its productive enterprise garden, was proud to be part of the celebration.

At the event, the groups got the chance to meet their local MPs and MSPs and to hear how the funding has impacted upon recipients all over the country.

Since launching in 2015, the scheme has awarded more than £48million to more than 13,000 projects all over the UK.