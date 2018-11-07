Scotch Lamb roadshow for farmer

An Udny sheep farmer has swapped the fields for the aisles to support a campaign promoting Scotch Lamb PGI.

Gary Bruce of Meikle Tillyeve in Udny was in Morrisons in Inverurie recently to tempt shoppers with a taste of the versatile meat as part of the Scotch Lamb PGI sampling roadshow, delivered by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS).

The Scotch Lamb roadshow comes as new research carried out by YouGov on behalf of QMS revealed almost half of people in North East Scotland never eat lamb midweek.

“I had a great time at Morrisons talking to customers about the fantastic taste and versatility of Scotch Lamb,” said Mr Bruce.

“I was also able to give them a better understanding of the commitment involved in the production of Scotch Lamb, from farm to fork.

“Along with the sampling team, who were handing out bite-sized portions of Scotch Lamb, I gave out recipe booklets which show how lamb is such an easy-to-cook product and such a great ingredient for a whole range of quick, tasty dishes.

“Both the samples and recipe booklets went down a storm.”

Carol McLaren, director of marketing and communications at Quality Meat Scotland, said: “We recently conducted research that revealed 81% of Scottish consumers ‘regularly’ eat the same meals.

“This lack of variation is put down to simply not knowing what to cook – which is why roadshows like these are so important in introducing people to fresh ideas.

“Welcoming local farmers along is a great opportunity for shoppers to hear directly from those who dedicate their lives to the process of rearing lamb of the highest quality using the most sustainable methods, work which can sometimes go unnoticed.

“We’d like to encourage shoppers to look out for the blue Scotch Lamb PGI logo next time they’re in their local store – and to remember that lamb is deliciously versatile for midweek meals.”