Scotland’s first Tree Festival takes root

The wonderfully diverse world of trees is to be celebrated for the first time with the launch of the inaugural Scottish Tree Festival.

Gardens and woodlands across the country, including several sites in Aberdeenshire, are taking part in the festival, which will run until Sunday, December 2.

Venues around the region include Crathes Castle, Garden & Estate, Haddo House and Leith Hall, Garden & Estate as well as other local forests across Aberdeenshire – Countesswell, Foggieton, Kirkhill and Tyrebagger will take part in the new festival.

Each will be showcasing magnificent displays or hosting tree walks and activities for all the family.

Organised by national garden tourism group Discover Scottish Gardens and supported by VisitScotland, the Festival will showcase beautiful, unusual, heritage, exotic and champion trees from across the country.

Culminating in the UK’s National Tree Week, the Festival aims to encourage local audiences and tourists to get outdoors and discover Scotland’s wonderful gardens and woodlands and celebrate the country’s tremendous trees.

In its first year, it has inspired participation from the National Trust for Scotland, Historic Environment Scotland, Forestry Commission Scotland and Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, as well as individual garden owners, nurseries and tree-related activity organisers.

Jo Robinson, VisitScotland Regional Director, said: “This fantastic new festival provides a welcome boost for attractions and will help extend the tourism season beyond the busier summer months. It will also help raise awareness of stunning trees and gardens across the region.”