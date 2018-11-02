Scottish tour for musician Ellyn

A singer-songwriter from Oldmeldrum will take to the stage in Aberdeen later this month as part of her Scottish tour.

Ellyn Oliver, who is now based in Glasgow, will perform at the Blue Lamp on Friday, November 23.

Her show, ‘Songbird: Ellyn Oliver sings Eva Cassidy’, will see Ellyn and her live band perform some of Eva Cassidy’s much loved tracks from ‘Songbird’ and ‘Wayfaring Stranger’, to ‘Fields of Gold’ and ‘Over the Rainbow’.

Citing Eva Cassidy as one of her biggest influences, join Ellyn as she shares Eva’s story and pays homage to one of the greatest songbirds as part of her autumn tour of Scotland.

Ellyn played at Eden Court in Inverness and the Assembly Roxy in Edinburgh last month as part of her tour.

Ellyn’s distinctive vocals have made an appearance in many popular Scottish bands and projects.

In the few years Ellyn has been working professionally, she has completed three tours of Scotland, played live on national TV and radio (BBC), sang in productions staged in George Square, Glasgow and multiple solos in Glasgow Royal Concert Hall and the Edinburgh Usher Hall.

Most weekends, Ellyn finds herself out performing at weddings and various other events - both as a solo artist during the ceremonies and as part of evening function bands.

She is a popular choice for backing vocals for some of Scotland’s best singer-songwriters, a regular performer in an annual Edinburgh Fringe Festival show and has headlined her own show at the Limavady Jazz and Blues Festival.

Growing up, Ellyn listened to Eva’s album ‘Songbird’ on repeat and first sang her version of ‘Over the Rainbow’ as part of a singing exam when she was 15-years-old.

Since then that song has been special for Ellyn and she has performed it along with many other of Eva’s songs over the years as part of other bands and projects.

Ellyn fulfilled a dream of sharing her love for Eva’s songs at a packed Cottiers Theatre as part of the 2018 Glasgow West End Festival.

Looking ahead to the Aberdeen gig, Ellyn is looking forward to sharing the show with a north east audience backed by her own band.

Tickets for Ellyn’s show are available to purchase online at www.eventbrite.co.uk and are priced at £15 each.