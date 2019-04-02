Scouts take on Raft Race

The Inverurie Raft Race will return this year for its 40th anniversary thanks to its new organisers.

The Inverurie Scout Group have taken over from the Inverurie Lions who stepped down due to the group folding as there was a lack of members.

This year the event will raise money for Kayleigh’s Wee Stars, MS Society Scotland and the Scout Group themselves.

The Scouts hope to bring new life to the event and will have its members running stalls and marshalling at various points along the route.

The 2019 Raft Race will be held on Sunday, June 2 from 11am to 4.30pm.

For more information or a registration pack email inverurieraftrace@gmail.com, or for the latest updates see the ‘Inverurie Raft Race’ Facebook page.