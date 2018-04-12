Second Kiltwalk for Iain

An Inverurie man will take part in his second 26-mile charity walk challenge later this year.

Iain Hay has signed up to take part in the Aberdeen Kiltwalk Mighty Stride on Sunday, June 3, and will be raising money for Fly Cup Catering.

Last year Iain raised more than £560 for Fly Cup by taking part in the Kiltwalk 2017 and he hopes that he can beat that total this year.

Iain said: “I am, yet again, doing this personal challenge to raise funds for Fly Cup Catering, a registered Scottish charity which enables adults with learning disabilities to access training and employment opportunities within the catering sector.”

He added: “This year, the ‘Mighty Stride’ route is in reverse.

“The walk starts from Potarch Green, located in the Ballogie Estate, then up through the Blackhall Forrest and down to Banchory and then onwards to Crathes.

“It then continues through the scenic Aberdeenshire countryside to Peterculter before entering the city of Aberdeen, where the walk finishes in the City Centre, at the KiltWalk village at Duthie Park.”

To support Iain donations can be given online at aberdeenkiltwalk2018.everydayhero.com/uk/iain-1.

Alternatively, sponsor forms can be completed at the Coffee shop at the Fly Cup premises, located at Blackhall Road Industrial Estate, Inverurie, leaving the amount sponsored in the sponsorship box.