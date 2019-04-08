Sell out success for first pop-up street food event

Organisers of a pop-up street food event held in Inverurie recently have hailed the launch as a success.

The Street Food Syndicate held their first pop-up event in the town centre on Saturday, March 30.

Hungry visitors wait for a freshly-made Pizza Box treat

The event was scheduled to run from 12 noon to 7pm, however due to overwhelming demand, each trader had completely sold out by 3.30pm.

Scott Miskelly of Maço said: “The event went very well, we fed around 500 people in just three hours.

“There was just three food vendors and Art Deco Prosecco there on the day but the event was more successful than we imagined it would be.

“We put this on ourselves and we created The Street Food Syndicate exactly for this kind of event.

This was the first Inverurie event for Smoke and Soul

“We are now looking forward to the Inverurie Wedding Weekend and we will up our game for our next pop-up event. We want to make this a regular thing and the response shows that Inverurie wants it to be here.”