Semi-finals for super slimmer

An Oldmeldrum woman has reached the semi-finals of a competition to find the UK and Ireland’s top female slimmers.

Julie Farquhar was one of just 44 women to win a place at the semi-finals of Slimming World’s Woman of the Year 2018 competition after losing an impressive 10st 4.5lbs.

At the competition she was congratulated by soap heartthrob Jamie Lomas.

Julie, who slimmed from 20st 12.5lbs to 10st 8lbs, made it to the semi-finals after members of her Oldmeldrum group voted for her to be their representitive in the national Woman of the Year competition.

She then went on to triumph at the regional heat, which saw her go through to the Woman of the Year 2018 semi-finals at Slimming World’s head office in Derbyshire.

Julie said: “Before I found Slimming World everything just felt like such a struggle.

“Simple tasks would become massive chores because I’d get out of breath so easily, and having so much weight to lose just felt like a huge battle.

“After I joined Slimming World it was as though my eyes were completely opened and I found a new way of eating that easily fit around my life.

“What made it even easier was that I could still enjoy the same meals as my friends and family. The changes I’ve made were so simple.”

Jamie added: “I think Julie looks absolutely fantastic, she’s done amazingly well to change her life around like she has.

“She seems so full of confidence now and that’s really great to see.”