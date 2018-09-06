Shop support for crafters

Local crafts handmade by crafters and artists across the area will now be showcased at an Inverurie shop.

The move has been made by local business woman, Natalie Simpson, at Live Love Craft on Market Place.

This new venture is helping to introduce local shoppers to crafters and artists based in and around Inverurie and improve footfall to the high street shop.

Live Love Craft is now displaying a range of hand-made items ranging from jewellery, candles, photography, home decorations and artwork from a variety of local artists and crafters.

Commenting on the move Natalie said: “We have so much talent in the local area and I’m really pleased to be able to help to promote unique hand made crafts to Inverurie shoppers.

“I have been amazed at the variety of crafts and artwork, and I’m delighted to be working closely with local artists and crafters alike to showcase their crafts.”

Live Love Craft is a local craft experience where visitors of all ages can explore their crafty side in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.

Visitors can try their hand at a range of activities including, ceramics painting, decoupage, painting and more recently up-cycling furniture with chalk paints.

The town centre shop is also frequently used for various parties and get-together events for friends to meet over coffee and try their hand at a new craft.