Showcase evening at Town Hall

The Aberdeen International Festival of Youth Arts will bring four fantastic groups to Inverurie for a Showcase Evening at Inverurie Town Hall tonight.

“Poliot” Children’s Choir from Russia will be performing a stunning repertoire which showcases their incredible choral abilities.

The Poliot Childrens Choir

Travelling all the way from the city of Zhukovsky in the Moscow region, “Poliot” have performed across the former Soviet Union and internationally, but their participation in the festival will mark their first visit to Scotland.

Joining the choir in Inverurie will be two outstanding international dance groups and lots of local young talent too.

Potoki Dance Group from Ukraine, return to Aberdeen for a newly created repertoire of fun, beautiful and exciting dance.

If that wasn’t enough, Inverurie audiences will also be treated to the wonderful Ulysses Dancers from Australia, whose stunning dynamic contemporary choreography is inspired by the theme of Blue Planet.

Local talent will complete this incredible line-up, encompassing the collaborative, cross-cultural aims of the festival.

Festival Manager, Amanda MacLeod, said: "This year, as we celebrate the Year of Young People, it is such a joy to be able to bring such talent to Aberdeenshire and to share it with local audiences. The community spirit and collaborative nature of the festival, is what drives us forward and the performances in local town halls are always a highlight for our international visitors."

The Inverurie event will begin at 7.30pm.

The Aberdeen International Festival of Youth Arts is brand new youth arts platform which will see young performers from around the country, and world, impress audiences across the region between Friday, July 27 and Saturday, August 4.

For more information and full programme of events, visit www.aberdeeninternationalfestivalofyoutharts.co.uk.