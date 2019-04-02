Sight loss open day to be held in Inverurie

An event aimed at raising awareness of macular disease is taking place in Inverurie later this month.

Leading UK sight loss charity the Macular Society has organised the event, which takes place at the Hopeville Social Club on Thursday, April 18 from 10am-12pm.

The event will see the Society giving a brief overview of its activities, as well as an introduction to age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and other macular conditions.

The charity will also be highlighting the work of its macular support groups, which help increase the confidence and independence of people affected by macular disease.

There are currently more than 400 of these groups across the UK, and following the open event, a new group will launch in Inverurie in May.

Laura Gray, Macular Society regional manager, said: “Information events like these give us a great opportunity to highlight the effects of macular disease and the support that’s on offer in the local area. It also helps us to identify whether people living in and around Inverurie would benefit from having their own macular support group.

“If you have a macular condition, or if you have a friend or family member who has been affected by sight problems, then please come along and see us on 18 April to find out more.”

For more details please contact Laura Gray on 01467 620 658 / 07948 352 967 or email laura.gray@macularsociety.org.