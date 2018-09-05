Sign stolen from Inverurie charity

Gordon Rural Action has been left disappointed following the theft of its sign for the fourth time.

The charity's large free-standing weighted sign was taken from the bottom of Market Place Lane recently.

The sign has been placed there on a daily basis to direct people to the shop and offices run by Gordon Rural Action.

A spokesperson from GRA said: "These offices are there to provide locals with information and advice on Benefits, Debts, Welfare Rights, Relationships, Employment and Housing, helping people at times of crisis. The shop helps funds the service which is run by volunteers.

"It is sad that someone has taken away our sign advertising our presence which is so important to the funding of GRA.

"Thanks to our landlord and CP & Co who on this occasion are supplying replacement signage to that once again we will be advertising our services.

"We cannot expect to have this help every time someone steals our property and it is important that we and the police try and find the culprit who is stealing and disposing of such a large item."

Anyone with information can contact the shop on 01467 629398 from 10am to 4pm Monday to Saturday or contact the Police on 101.