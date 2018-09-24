Sizzling success for Inverurie sausages

An Inverurie butcher is celebrating after winning Gold and Silver accolades at a national event.

John Davidson of Davidsons Specialist Butchers won Gold for his Sheftalia Sausage and Silver for his Lorne Sausage, Bratwurst Sausage and Turkey Hotlinks at the recent Scottish Craft Butchers product evaluation.

The sausages were submitted for grilling by the experts at an evaluation held at Forth Valley College last month.

The results were announced at the Craft Butchers regional meeting held at the Laichmoray Hotel, Elgin on Wednesday, September 19.

The event organised by the Scottish Craft Butchers was sponsored by McAusland Crawford and Dalesman Group and attracted an entry of 276 entries from sausage makers all over Scotland from Orkney to Solway.

Judges were drawn from the meat industry experts and enthusiastic sausage aficionados.

Paul Boyle, President of the Scottish Craft Butchers said: “All butchers think we make the best products but it is not until you pitch them against others that you find out just how good they really are.

“To win awards in this evaluation is a great honour for the recipients because the standards are high and by highlighting the best available this serves as an important signpost for sausage lovers on the quest for the best.

“I know how important sausages are to customers and I hope that all recipients of awards attract new and repeat business.”

Jill Bartlett of The Dalesman Group added: “Speciality sausages are undoubtedly a key driver in the revival of the great British Banger.

“Families are seeking artisan gourmet ingredients as well as healthier options including low fat and leaner proteins from their local craft butchers.

“Dalesman continues to deliver inspiration through its innovative speciality culinary and functional speciality sausage mixes to the artisan butcher.”