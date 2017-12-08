Snow causes disruption in N-east

Snow and ice have been causing major problems in the North-east.

Temperatures plummeted overnight following Storm Caroline which brought wind speeds of more than 70mph in some parts.

Blizzards were reported, particularly on higher ground, with a number of routes described as treacherous.

Snow gates are closed at the A939 Cockbridge to Tomintoul and the A93 at Glenshee.

Scores of schools are closed in Aberdeenshire with the deteriorating conditions leading to the cancellation of transport for other pupils.

Police are advising drivers to take extra care with the snow and low temperatures expected to continue.