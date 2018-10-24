Social enterprise appeal for waste wood

A Pitmedden-based social enterprise has launched an appeal to help it continue to grow and provide vital training and employability services for adults with additional support needs.

Wood RecyclAbility provides work placements for adults with learning disabilities to turn waste wood into furniture and wildlife products.

In recent years the organisation has suffered from external factors, including the rapid growth of the biomass industry, which has resulted in its supply of waste wood being decimated and, despite a recent generous donation of barrels from craft brewery, BrewDog, it now urgently requires new sources of material.

Operations manager, Brian Reid, said: “We are appealing to local businesses, particularly in those sectors which produce a large amount of wood waste, to contact us and allow us to take this material off their hands. This can include pallets, crates or scaffolding boards.

“By providing us with this material you are preventing it going to landfill and also allowing us to continue to provide a vital service for vulnerable people across Aberdeenshire, giving them an opportunity to undertake training and be part of a vibrant working environment.”

Wood RecyclAbility celebrated its 21-year anniversary in 2018 and currently employs 11 members of staff and provides placements for more than 30 adults with additional support needs – the equivalent of 468 training hours.

Elinor Smith, chairperson of Wood RecyclAbility, added: “The service we offer is truly one of a kind and we are really proud to be an active part of the local community.

“Even a small percentage of the waste wood from businesses such as homebuilders, sawmills or builders’ merchants would go a long way to providing sustainability for our organisation.”

Waste wood including dry timber, whisky barrels, joinery off-cuts, pallets and floor boards can be delivered to the organisation’s base at Cloisterseat Croft, Pitmedden (AB41 7PR) for free or can be collected within a 30-mile radius for a nominal fee.

For more details visit www.woodrecyclability.co.uk, email info@shopwood.co.uk or call 01651 842876.