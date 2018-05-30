Speeding measures to be taken at "rat run" villages

Police may turn their attention to speeding in two local villages after residents reported issues to their local MSP.

Premnay and Durno both have standard 30mph limits as built-up areas but people who stay there feel they are being used as “rat runs” off the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett was made aware of the issue at a constituency surgery and has contacted the local authority to see what can be done.

This may lead to an increase in police enforcement action but speed bumps or other “physical” traffic calming have been ruled out.

Mr Burnett said: “It is bad enough that motorists are apparently using these villages as rat runs off the carriageway, but to also disregard the speed limits is criminal and dangerous.

“I hope dualling the road will eventually ease the pain for people in Premnay and Durno, but in the meantime, residents want to know the council and police are looking out for their safety, so this news is welcome.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s head of roads Philip McKay wrote to Mr Burnett: “Both Premnay and Durno currently have 30mph speed limits and I will arrange for speed surveys to be carried out on the main roads through both settlements.

“If the results indicate a problem, the council will furnish Police Scotland with the details, after which, enforcement can be conducted by them.

“With regard to the suggestion that speed bumps be considered I would advise you as follows. The council does not install speed bumps on main through roads - any deployment of speed bumps is restricted to side roads, mainly within residential areas where there are conflict zones affecting high volumes of particularly vulnerable road users; invariably within the vicinity of schools and care homes.

“It should be noted there has been a move away over recent times from the use of speed bumps or other physical interventions, the emphasis being instead to recognise that education and law enforcement are the crux to achieving responsible behaviour.”