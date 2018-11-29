Sports Academy PJ fundraiser success

ETKO Sports Academy’s young members have successfully raised £863 for BBC Children in Need, after wearing their pyjamas and taking their teddy bears to class.

The money raised will help transform the lives of disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

Throughout the week, participants in classes including baby gym, adult and toddler, gym tots, gymnastics and wrestling wore their pyjamas to class in return for a donation to Children in Need. Many of the pre-school class members took their teddies with them to join in the fun.

Instructors and ETKO Sports Academy staff also played their part by wearing pyjamas and Children in Need clothing over the six days.

Oldmeldrum-based ETKO Sports Academy offers a variety of coached sessions, exercise classes and sporting activities for all ages. Owned and managed by husband and wife team Vio and Laura Etko, the organisation is firmly focused on providing fitness opportunities for all the family.

Laura Etko, founder and director, ETKO Sports Academy, said: “As a family-oriented organisation, Children in Need truly resonates with both our team and our membership.

“We have supported the appeal in the past, but we decided to extend our efforts throughout the entire week in 2018 so that everyone had the opportunity to join in.

“We are delighted to have raised such a fantastic total for the charity, which reflects the generosity of our members and the efforts of our staff team.”

ETKO Sports Academy is committed to helping people achieve their sporting potential and encouraging long-term participation in sport. Established in 2008, the company, which employs 30 people, coaches more than 1000 members per week.

Further information is available at www.etkosportsacademy.co.uk or by calling 01651 873876.