Sports Centre makes award finals

An Inverurie sports centre is celebrating after being shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

The Garioch Sports Centre has made it to the finals of the National Fitness Awards’ ‘Regional Gym of the Year Scotland’ category.

The UK’s biggest free-to-enter fitness awards are held annually to recognise excellence and achievement in gyms throughout the country.

They are organised by Script Events in conjunction with leading fitness industry publication Workout, with support from headline sponsor ServiceSport.

Up to seven finalists have been selected in each category and will now go through to the next stage of the judging process where they will showcase first-hand the great work going on in their clubs.

A member of the awards team will visit each finalist to take a look around the facilities and will also talk to the staff members before reporting back to the expert judging panel to choose the lucky winners.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at The Athena in Leicester on Friday, November 30.

Commenting on reaching the award finals, co-general manager of the Garioch Sports Centre, Kevin Bonarius, said: “We’re delighted to have been nominated for such a prestigious award for the second year in a row.

“We would like to thank all of our customers for their continued support - wish us luck!”

The National Fitness Awards event director, Judith Halkerston, added: “All of our shortlisted facilities should be really proud of their achievements in being chosen as a finalist as the calibre of entries has been amazing.”

News of the award adds to an exciting year for the sports centre.

It unveiled its new look and mobile app in July that was produced thanks to its partnership with CALA Homes.

The centre held a very successful Family Fun Day last month and also welcomed Judy Murray for tennis coaching sessions.