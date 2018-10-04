Spotlight to launch in town

A new and unique evening event and radio show will launch in Inverurie tonight (Thursday, October 4).

Spotlight has been designed to bring people together, to listen and comment on a wide variety of hot and sometimes controversial topics, have fun, lift spirits and create a sense of belonging.

Aberdeen’s first ever ‘Mrs Aberdeen’, Alana Stott, will be the headline speaker at the launch that will take place at the Drouthy Laird from 7pm.

Members of the audience will enjoy interactive and entertaining Q&A sessions with the guests, and the event will raise money for a range of charities and local causes.

The event will also introduce the forthcoming new radio show on SHMU FM and Cocktails & Company, a unique aspect to the live event.

Spotlight will be hosted by three local women; Theresa Day, Deborah Collinson and Joanne Mackenzie.

The ladies are mums, partners and business women who are passionate about making a difference to the lives of the people they meet.

They will interview people who inspire by setting an example and who are driven by a passion to make a difference.

Spotlight director, Tess Day, said: “All around the world people seek the same things - to have a sense of belonging, to feel good enough and to be loved. It is our aim to create that feeling at every Spotlight event.”

For more information search ‘Spotlight Launch’ on Facebook.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Eventbrite.co.uk.