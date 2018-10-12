Staff raise over £5k for charities

Staff at ANM Group, one of Scotland’s leading farming, food and finance businesses, have raised £5,500 for two charities.

The money was donated to Diabetes and Alzheimer Scotland charities, following a campaign involving a wide range of fundraising activities.

Staff across all divisions raised funds by organising and participating in monthly cake days, race nights and discos, themed clothing days, members’ open golf competition, Christmas card donations, and raffles.

Money was also raised by Scott Naismith from the Thainstone Specialist Auctions divisionwho ran the London Marathon.

The funds rasied will be split evenly between the two charities.

Grant Rogerson, Chief Executive at ANM Group, said: “I’m very proud of our staff at ANM for raising more than £5,000 for two very worthy causes.

“The group has a strong track record of supporting charitable organisations, and we look forward to continuing with our future fundraising efforts.”

The group recently concluded its Facebook charity calendar competition aimed to raise funds for two charities; Cash for Kids Aberdeen and the Royal Northern Countryside Initiative.

The calendar features top agricultural photos submitted by members, customers and farming enthusiasts and will go on sale priced at £8 from Thursday, November 1.

A copy of the ANM Group 2019 charity calendar can be pre-ordered by emailing marketing@anmgroup.co.uk or by contacting the ANM Group Facebook page.

The ANM Group is based at the Thainstone Centre near Inverurie.