Stitchers visit tapestry

The Garioch Heritage Centre is currently hosting The Scottish Diaspora Tapestry.

The tapestry is made up from over 305 embroidered panels stitched by people from the Scottish Diaspora around the globe.

Some of the stitchers have made the journey to Inverurie to view their handiwork in the centre, but none may have come as far as Colin and Sandra, who made the trip up north from Birkenhead to see their panel.

Alan Harrow of the Garioch Heritage Centre said: “This has been a wonderful opportunity for Inverurie.

“To host such a wonderful exhibition in this space has been a real privilege and meeting some of those who worked on the tapestry just adds to the special feeling this exhibition has generated.”

The tapestry will be on display until Sunday, November 11.