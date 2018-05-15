Strictly dance for charity

A new fundraising event will be held in July for those who are keen to learn how to dance.

Disability charity, Leonard Cheshire, will host ‘Wanna Dance?’ on Sunday, July 1 at The Jury’s Inn Aberdeen Airport.

Senior Fundraising Development Executive Michael Jamieson said: “This event is giving members of the public the opportunity of joining us at our new fundraising dance spectacular to learn up to four dances from the world of Ballroom and Latin with instructions from talented local tutors, so whether you’re a complete beginner, or a dancing pro, we’ve something for you.

“Come alone or with a group of friends and let your feet fundraise to the beat.”

Proceeds raised from the event will enable Leonard Cheshire support individuals to live, learn and work as independently as they choose, whatever their ability.

Michael added: “To add even more sparkle to the event, ‘Wanna Dance?’ will also feature a special guest showcase performance from the stars of BBC’s “Strictly Come Dancing” AJ Pritchard and Chloe Hewitt, that promises to be a performance not to be missed.”

To register for this event, or for further details, contact Michael Jamieson at Michael.jamieson@leonardcheshire.org or call 07827 996245.

Registration fee is £25 with minimum sponsorship of £95 and the event is suitable for those aged 16 and over.