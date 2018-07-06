Strong demand at Thainstone sale

Thainstone Centre welcomed over 2,000 buyers and sellers last month for its fifth collective sale of plant, machinery and equipment of the year.

More than 3,000 lots were entered in the sale and 82 per cent of all lots sold on site and online.

John Angus, Aberdeen & Northern Marts Head of Livestock, said: “The warm weather drew large crowds to our Saturday sale, where we had a fantastic offering of equipment available for buyers and saw strong selling prices across all sections – particularly in the farm implements and machinery category.

“It is characteristic in June to see a surge in demand for balers and grassland equipment, especially this year due to the fine weather, leading most farmers to cut grass early to stock up ahead of winter.

“Farm trailers also sold well, which is typical to see in the approach to harvest.

“The high standard of farm equipment entered at our Saturday collective sales have led to higher selling prices, as our customers appreciate the quality of equipment we have on offer.”

A Welger RPC 245 baler sold for £21,200 in the farm machinery and equipment section, claiming the highest price of the year in the sale category.

In the heavy commercials section, the top-selling item and leading price of the sale was a 2013 Volvo FH500 6x2 Mid Lift Artic, selling for £30,000.

A 2012 Hyundai Robex 1402C-9 excavator achieved the highest price of £27,200 in the tractor and plant section.

In the light commercials and 4x4s section, a 2016 Ford Transit 460 17 seat minibus made the highest selling price of £13,000, and a 2012 Land Rover Discovery XS SDV6 auto sold for £12,000.

Mark Barrack, Head of Thainstone Specialist Auctions, said: “We are delighted with the strong results achieved at this sale. We saw a higher number of lots and greater values of items sold, which is an increase from last year’s June sale.

“Our reputation as Scotland’s largest collective plant, machinery and equipment sale, alongside the power of the auction system, can be attributed to the high prices at this sale, along with the weaker sterling currency and strong export demand.”

The next sale is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 18 from 9am.