Strong entries at Thainstone annual show and sale

Aberdeen & Northern Marts will hold its annual shows and sales of commercial beef breeding cattle, and pedigree bulls and females at Thainstone Centre next week.

The annual show and sale of commercial beef breeding cattle – sponsored by East Coast Viners – has forward 280 adult head entries of cross heifers with spring-born calves at foot, and will be judged by Brian and David Barclay, Tullo of Garvock, Lawrencekirk.

John Angus, Aberdeen & Northern Marts Head of Livestock, said: “This is an ideal opportunity for breeders to purchase replacement stock, especially considering the outstanding prices we’ve seen recently at our weekly sales of cull cows.”

The multi-breed show and sale of pedigree bulls and females – sponsored by Ardene House veterinary practice and judged by Andrew Reid, Knockdhu, Hill of Logie, Ellon – will see 40 entries, with the line-up comprised of 14 Limousin, eight Charolais, seven Simmental, two Saler, and five Aberdeen Angus bulls, as well as four Aberdeen Angus females.

Last year’s overall champion pedigree bull, 20-month-old Charolais ‘Harestone Leam’ exhibited by Insch farmer Neil Barclay, achieved a strong price of 6,500gns to MJ Forbes, Drumblade, Huntly.

John Angus continued: “We are delighted to once again see a number high quality pedigree entries forward for this annual show and sale. Buyers and sellers can expect to see top-quality bulls from the best herds in the North East, with strong prices anticipated at the sale.”

The commercial beef breeding cattle show on Tuesday, May 1, will start at 9am followed by the sale at 10am, with the pedigree bulls and females show commencing at 11am followed by the sale at 2.30pm.