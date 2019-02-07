Strong entry of calves for Spring Show

Some of the best commercial calves in the country will be forward at the Royal Northern Spring Show, held in conjunction with Aberdeen and Northern Marts.

The annual event, which will be held at the Thainstone Centre on Wednesday, February 27, has attracted a strong entry of 60 calves from noted breeders.

John and Craig Robertson from Newton of Logierait, Pitlochry, regularly dominate the show and sale, having scooped the supreme championship six times since 2010.

Last year, they sold the top price animal at £7,800 for their champion heifer and sold three others for £3,500, £3,100 and £2,100.

This year, the Robertsons have 12 calves entered including a full sister to last year’s top price heifer.

Huntly and Insch duo, Blair Duffton and Rebecca Stuart, will also return to this year’s event with five calves, as will Ian Miller of Miller Farms, North Lurg, Midmar, who has four calves entered.

Judging the commercial cattle entries, which will occur following the show and sales of bulls, will be well-known pedigree and commercial producer, Melanie Alford.

John Angus, head of livestock at Thainstone, said: “The livestock sale element of the Royal Northern Spring Show is a fast-growing part of the event and we are delighted to be working once again with the Royal Northern Agricultural Society. The Spring Show is now recognised as the number one place for buyers from near and far to come and source quality calves with further showing potential.”