Strong prices at Thainstone collective sale

Over 2,000 buyers and sellers attended the latest collective sale of plant, machinery and equipment at Thainstone.

The sixth event of the year was held on Saturday, August 18.

More than 3,300 lots were entered and 80 per cent of all lots sold either on site or online, with strong demand and prices achieved across all categories.

More than 90 registered buyers joined the sale remotely via i-bidder from the UK, Ireland, Slovenia, South Africa and Romania, with 26 bidders successfully purchasing 65 lots online.

A 2014 JCB 3CX digger in the tractor and plant category achieved the sale’s highest price of £34,000, followed by £28,000 for a 2012 JCB 540-170 telescopic handler.

The heavy commercials section was topped by a bespoke entry from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, a 2006 Mercedes Axor 1,840 with a mobile response unit which realised £15,500.

A 2014 Audi Q5 2.0 TDi Quattro S-line achieved the highest price of £12,000 in the light commercials and 4x4s category.

The trailer, caravans and containers section saw prices reach £3,000 for a Picton Royale powerboat and trailer, £2,500 for an Eldiss 5-berth caravan, £2,200 for an Ifor Williams tipping trailer, and £1,880 for a Brian James car transporter trailer.

Meanwhile a K two 10 tonne muckspreader achieved the top price of £12,000 in the farm, machinery and equipment category, followed by a notable price of £9,100 for a Bailey 10 tonne trailer.

Mark Barrack, Head of Thainstone Specialist Auctions, said: “We are pleased with the success of the auction and prices achieved on the day.

“The sale saw a significant increase of more than 50% of lots entered compared to last year’s event in August, and demand was strong across all sections.”

John Angus, Head of Livestock at Aberdeen & Northern Marts, added: “The harvest season is well underway, and we anticipate another strong sale in September, with buyers looking to purchase a variety of farm machinery and equipment ahead of winter.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to Thainstone Centre on Saturday, September 22.”

The sale will begin at 9am.