Strong sales at first Thainstone auction of 2018

The first collective plant, machinery and equipment sale of 2018 was held at Thainstone Centre on Saturday, January 20.

The sale attracted thousands of buyers and sellers from across the North East of Scotland despite the frosty weather.

A total of 2,734 entries were put forward, with more than 82 per cent of all items successfully selling at auction, and the top price of the day was reached by a 2014 JCB 535 Tele- Handler, realising £27,500.

The second highest price in the tractor and plant section was a JCB 3CX Sitemaster digger, selling for £23,000. A Terex TA30RS artic dump trailer sold for £21,500, followed by a 2011 JCB 8065 digger, which realised a price of £15,200.

Two Ford Transits achieved the top-selling prices in the light commercials and 4x4s section – a 2009 Ford Transit 140 T350m and a 2010 Ford Transit 115 T350L realised £5,800 and £5,500, respectively. The third highest-selling lot was a 2009 Iveco Daly 35C MWB panel van, which sold for £3,800, followed by a 2008 Landrover Freelander TD4 GS auto that realised £3,500.

In the heavy commercials category, a 2011 Scania P-SRS C-Class cement mixer achieved the top price of£26,500. Selling for £8,200 was a 2006 Scania P-SRS C-Class 8x4 tipper, realising the second-highest price in this section. A 2001 Volvo FM12 8x4 tipper achieved £8,100, followed by a 2009 Volvo FH 500 6x2 artic, selling for £7,500.

The top-selling unit in the trailers, caravans and containers section, achieving a price of £4,200, was a Fruehauf alloy baulker trailer. A tri-axle extending trailer attained the second highest selling price, realising £3,400, and was followed by an Ifor Williams LM126 12x6 Trailer, which sold for £1,700.

In the farm machinery and equipment section, which saw 237 items entered for sale, a Stewart twin axle bale trailer sold for the highest price, realising £5,500. The second highest-selling item, a KV5 furrow rev plough, achieved £5,000, followed by a JPM twin axle dump trailer which sold for £4,700.

Mark Barrack, Head of Thainstone Specialist Auctions, said: “Our first collective sale of plant, machinery and equipment of the year saw a great turnout of buyers and sellers due to the exceptional selection of items available for purchase. We are pleased that despite the current uncertainties the industry is facing, prices were high and demand was very strong. This was particularly evident in the tractors and plant equipment, light commercials and 4x4s, and trailers and caravans categories, which resulted in fantastic results achieved during the sales day.”

Mr Barrack continued: “We expect to see substantial growth in our equipment sales throughout the year, and sellers can be confident that there is ample buyer demand and opportunity to achieve strong prices at our collective auction.

“We would like to thank our teams for continuing to demonstrate a fantastic level of expertise, knowledge and professionalism, reinforcing our strong reputation as Scotland’s premier independent plant, machinery and equipment auction house.”

The next plant, machinery and equipment sale is scheduled for Saturday, March 10, from 9am. Consignors are encouraged to submit their entries as soon as possible to receive maximum exposure to potential buyers.

For entries, please contact John Angus for agricultural implements and machinery on 01467 623891 or John Roy for plant, machinery, equipment, tractors, 4x4s and light and heavy commercials on 01467 623863.