Student’s work on display at Degree Show

An art student from Kemnay will have his work on display at the Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen this month.

Ross Henderson, who has just finished his third year at the school, is studying Commercial Photography.

A sample of the work that he has created over the past year will be on display as part of the Degree Show.

The show is an exhibition of all the work by students at Gray’s School of Art who are working towards getting a degree in an art subject.

The Degree Show opened on Friday, June 15, and will be open to the public until Sunday, June 24.

A selection of Ross’ best photographs will be on show.

Speaking to the Herald he said: “The photos on display are mostly from my Final Major Project, the main aim of which was to capture movement in a still image.

“This was achieved using long exposures when taking the photographs.

“Some of the images were taken with a 30 second exposure.”

Ross added: “I chose movement as a theme for the project as it is all around us and it is an essential part of our everyday lives.

“The project took about three months to complete and in the process I clocked up 1,000 miles driving to the different locations.

“I chose local landmarks in the north east of Scotland, but also wanted to capture car head light trails and star trails too. “

Ross was previously an engineer in the oil and gas industry but was made redundant in December 2015.

He has been a professional photographer since 2016.