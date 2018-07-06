Substation drop-in event at Rothienorman

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) is holding a Pre-Application consultation event next week to seek views on plans for a new 275kV substation located approximately two miles west of Rothienorman.

This new substation will be located adjacent to the Wood of Middleton, which was first granted planning permission in February 2012, and is required to allow the connection of increased generation to the North East transmission network.

Due to changing network requirements and to accommodate overhead line tie-ins with the substation, there have been minor changes to the proposed site layout, and so SSEN has taken decision to submit a new planning application taking account of these changes.

Additional related work will also see the local distribution network made more robust and resilient, and there will also be work carried out on the nearby overhead lines and underground cables.

Commenting on the plans, SSEN Project Manager Elliot Robertson said: “We are committed to being a good neighbour in the local community, and submitting a new planning application provides a great opportunity for us to engage with both the local people and other interested parties about the project, and to discuss the changes made to our originally consented plans.

"I would encourage anyone with an interest in our plans to come along to our event, meet the team and discuss any questions or concerns they may have.”

The open consultation drop-in event will be held on Wednesday, July 11 at Rothienorman Village Hall from 2pm to 7pm.

For anyone who is unable to attend, information can be obtained by contacting SSEN Community Liaison Manager Kelly Scott at kelly.scott@sse.com or on 07342 026270; or by visiting the project webpage at www.ssen-transmission.co.uk/projects/rothienorman-substation