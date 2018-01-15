Supermarket raises over £1k for charity

Kind-hearted customers and staff at Aldi stores in the north east have raised more than £1,400 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

This sum has been raised after colleagues and customers completed a range of activities including completing a local fun run, and bucket shakes in store.

Similar events were held at Aldi stores and Regional Distribution Centres across the UK and together helped to raise £1.2m nationally for the charity.

Aldi’s partnership with the Teenage Cancer Trust began in January 2017 and aims to raise £5m over five years to support the charity’s work with young people across the country.

The amount raised nationally so far has exceeded the first-year target and local stores including Aberdeen, Westhill and Inverurie have further fundraising events planned for 2018 and beyond.

Amy Grigor, Area Manager at Aldi UK said: “Our colleagues and customers have gone to great lengths to raise funds for this fantastic cause.

“The Teenage Cancer Trust makes a huge difference to people’s lives in our local area and we have been overwhelmed by the support and generosity our employees and customers have shown. We’re looking forward to raising even more in the months and years to come.”

Kate Collins, Interim Chief Executive Officer at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “We are hugely grateful for the support Aldi has shown us so far, and to the customers and staff who have come together to raise this sum.

“This money will be used to ensure young people with cancer have the best treatment, care and support – and ultimately ensure that no young person faces cancer alone.”