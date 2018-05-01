Support for service users from IEI

The Inverurie Environmental Improvement Group (IEI) has recently presented service users at Pitscurry Project with a cash donation in recognition of their hard work.

The Pitcaple Environmental Project (PEP) has helped IEI to plant up and grow the hanging baskets that are put up in Inverurie Town Centre every summer for the past 14 years.

To show their thanks for the work that they do, the IEI committee presented a cheque for £1,000 to service user Chris Park who received the donation on behalf of all the service users at Pitscurry.

The donation has been used to purchase new gardening equipment for use in the grounds of Pitscurry.

John Glover, IEI Chairman, said: “At the end of the summer they clean out the baskets, compost the plants and store the baskets ready for the following year.

“This year’s floral display is going to be the best ever and the service users deserve great praise for the contribution they make in achieving this.

“The hanging basket displays could not be achieved without the fantastic efforts of the service users at Pitscurry, the local Inverurie businesses that sponsor the hanging baskets through the Business Improvement District initiative, Inverurie Men’s Shed, Inverurie Rotary, Grampian Opportunities and Aberdeenshire Council who provide the plants.”

Last year IEI won a Beautiful Scotland Silver Gilt Award in the Medium Town category from Keep Scotland Beautiful which recognised Inverurie as being an ‘Outstanding Community’.

IEI has entered Inverurie in the Scotland in Bloom 2018 competition and the hanging baskets and planters will enhance the appearance of the Town Centre when judging takes place in August.

Rona Smith, Day Service Manager said: “I would like to thank IEI for the kind donation of funds in recognition of the high standard of work achieved by the service users in planting and caring for the hanging baskets every year.

“We set up a training workshop involving all the service users in learning the skills of putting together a hanging basket. It gives valuable experience to people with learning difficulties and they take great pride in being part of this project.”