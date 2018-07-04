Tapestry comes to Heritage Centre

The Garioch Heritage Centre will welcome the famous Scottish Diaspora Tapestry to Inverurie next week.

The tapestry will be on display in the Garioch Heritage Centre from Monday, July 9 to Saturday, October 6.

The tapestry measures 164 metres in length and is made up of 305 panels.

It has been estimated that each panel took at least 200 hours to stitch.

Since its completion, the tapestry has toured across the globe attracting over 250,000 visitors from Iceland and Canada to Tasmania and Otago.

Initially, communities from 25 countries where Scots had emigrated were invited to take part and groups of volunteers were asked to hand-stitch panels documenting their Scottish connections.

However the number of countries expanded and by the end of the project the panels had been stitched by groups from 34 countries.

The Scottish Diaspora Tapestry will be a fantastic short-term addition to the Garioch Heritage Centre which showcases local history and provides an insight into the lives and history of the everyday people of the area.

Nora Radcliffe, Chairman of the Garioch Heritage Society said: “It is a great honour for us to have such a national treasure on display at the centre.

“The tapestry is wonderful with so many stories embroidered into every panel, all providing an insight into Scotland’s past.

“We are looking forward to sharing this with everyone over the next few months.”