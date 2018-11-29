Taste of Scotland showcase for firm

A north east company has showcased its produce at the UK Government's 'Taste of Scotland' event today.

Mackie's of Scotland attended the event, that was hosted by the Scottish Secretary and promotes Scotland's finest producers.

The 'Taste of Scotland' event comes as the UK has signed a deal with the EU which will create huge opportunities for Scottish companies - not just in trade with the EU, but also with countries across the globe.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell said: "Scottish food producers are world-renowned. New and innovative companies are thriving while iconic brands remain much-loved household names.

"Today's 'Taste of Scotland' event is not just a St Andrew's Day celebration, but a fantastic opportunity for producers to build on Scotland's great export record.

"That is as important as ever as we prepare to leave the EU and deal secured by the Prime Minister in Brussels this week creates positive opportunities for Scottish companies - continuing frictionless trade with the EU and opening up new markets across the globe."

The event has been held at Dover House in Whitehall, and Mackie's of Scotland and Gin Bothy of Angus were both selected as exemplar brands of Scottish produce to promote to influential guests from around the world including Ambassadors and High Commissioners.