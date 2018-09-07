Temporary closure for Post Office

Kemnay Post Office will close temporarily from the start of next month.

The post office is located inside Kemnay Pharmacy.

Speaking to the Herald, a Post Office spokesperson, said: “We have recently received a resignation notice from the Postmaster for Kemnay Post Office and the branch is due to be temporarily closed from Friday, October 5.

"We would like to reassure customers that we are committed to maintaining vital Post Office services for the local community.

"We are seeking a new partner to take on the Post Offices, local retailers interested in this business opportunity should contact us on 0845 266 8790 or email NTquestions@postoffice.co.uk.”