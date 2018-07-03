Temporary Inverurie lane closure

It’s almost a year since work started on site in Inverurie for Scottish Water’s new waste water treatment works.

In that period the main structure and technology for the £22m ‘Nereda’ plant has been put in place, and a new sewer main has been installed.

The next phase of work, which is being carried out by Scottish Water’s alliance partner ESD, will see a new manhole installed close to the works.

This will require a lane closure on Keithhall Road with temporary traffic lights in place, to enable the work to be carried out safely.

The temporary traffic lights will be in place on the approaches at both sides of the railway bridge.

The road will remain open in both directions during the period the lane closure is in place.

Work will begin on Wednesday, July 4 from 9.30am and last for approximately two weeks.

Local access on the road will be maintained at all times.

Scottish Water would like to apologise for any inconvenience to customers and motorists while this essential phase of the £22m project is carried out.